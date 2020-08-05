Application For The 3rd Swiss Market Entry Bootcamp Starts - The Swiss Market Entry Bootcamp, An Initiative Of Digitalswitzerland Operated By Kickstart, Offers Startups A Deep Dive Into The Swiss Entrepreneurship Ecosystem From October 5th And 6th At Several Locations

The new application phase for the 3rd Swiss Market Entry Bootcamp begins today and lasts until 1 September. This initiative of digitalswitzerland offers 50 startups a deep insight into the Swiss ecosystem. The program is run by Kickstart Innovation, one of the largest innovation platforms in Europe.
"Switzerland is a global innovation leader, as the Global Innovation Index has confirmed in its ranking," explain Nicolas Bürer and Matthias Zwingli from digitalswitzerland. "50 startups are given the opportunity to meet with experts from leading corporations, public institutions, innovation programs, accelerators and incubators, not only to further develop their concepts, but also to boost a possible market entry in Switzerland". The program is aimed at international, later-stage startups with deep technological solutions in the fields of EdTech & NewWork, Digital Health & Wellbeing, FinTech & InsurTech, FoodTech & RetailTech, and Smart City, Mobility & Infrastructure.
Digitalswitzerland together with Kickstart will host 50 of the most promising international startups in Zurich on October 5th. These startups will be engaged in an intensive matchmaking program involving corporate and ecosystem intros, pitches, and 1:1 meetings. The program will be based at Kraftwerk, a former power station that has been converted into a unique collaboration and innovation space in the heart of Zurich.
The second day of the program, October 6th, will take place at the Startup Days organized by Startup Invest, and offers access to investors and ecosystem players, and an opportunity to observe startup and ecosystem pitches in Bern.
Corporate partners will benefit from direct access to leading international startups that can help them accelerate their own ideas and digital transformation. Confirmed digitalswitzerland corporate partners are: Adecco Group, APG, Coop, Chain IQ, CSS, Migros, EY, IBM, Oliver Wymann, PwC, Pure Storage, Sanitas, Smile Insurance, SPIE, Swisscom, Swiss Air, Swiss Post, Swisslife, UBS, Zurich Insurance and many others.
During the program, startups will also have the opportunity to connect with startup hubs, incubators, and accelerators across Switzerland including BaseLaunch, Boldbrain, Climate- KIC, EdTech Collider, F10, Impact Hub Switzerland, Kickstart, MassChallenge Switzerland, Swiss Startup Factory and others -- and learn about their activities and related opportunities on the Swiss market.
To learn more about the Market Entry Bootcamp, please visit: http://digitalswitzerland.com/market-entry-bootcamp/