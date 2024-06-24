Apex Group Issues New Holdco PIK Notes With An Incremental $1.1bn From Carlyle And Goldman Sachs

Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex”) has announced global investment firm Carlyle’s Global Credit business (“Carlyle”) and Goldman Sachs Private Credit (“Goldman Sachs”), have jointly committed in excess of $1.1bn into the global financial services provider. This commitment endorses Apex’s sustainable growth strategy, following the successful integration of a number of previous acquisitions, continued strong organic growth and technological innovations.

Apex’s assets on platform now stand at ~$3.1tn serviced across custody, administration, depositary and under management by over 13,000 employees worldwide.

Carlyle and Goldman Sachs have committed to Holdco PIK Notes of Apex to continue to support the company’s growth plans that will focus on optimising the current platform, strategy and combined investment in technology innovation.

This builds on the firms’ continued relationship with Apex, following an initial Preferred Equity Note in 2020 and a follow-on issuance in 2021. Upon completion of the transaction Apex will have enhanced its financial profile, both in terms of leverage and liquidity.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO at Apex Group, said:

“We are extremely pleased to further expand our relationship with Carlye and Goldman Sachs. The new issuance validates Apex’s strong business model but will also enable product and geographic expansion as well as further technology investment.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.