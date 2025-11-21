Annual Report Of The Board Of Governors Of The Federal Reserve System

This report covers the calendar-year operations and activities carried out by the Board in its five key functional areas: (1) monetary policy, (2) financial stability, (3) supervision and regulation, (4) payment system and Reserve Bank oversight, and (5) consumer and community affairs.
The appendix of this report contains additional information on Federal Reserve leadership, policy actions, budgets, updated historical data, and other supporting activities.
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995