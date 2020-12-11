 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Annual Changes To The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Date 11/12/2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.


The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

The following 100 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME
Nasdaq ABUS Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
Nasdaq ADAP Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
Nasdaq AKUS Akouos, Inc.
Nasdaq ALT Altimmune, Inc.
Nasdaq ALVR AlloVir, Inc.
Nasdaq ALXO ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.
Nasdaq AMTI Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
Nasdaq ANNX Annexon, Inc.
Nasdaq APLT Applied Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq APRE Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq ARCT Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Nasdaq ARQT Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq AVDL Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Nasdaq AZN AstraZeneca PLC
Nasdaq BDTX Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq BEAM Beam Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq BNTX BioNTech SE
Nasdaq CABA Cabaletta Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq CALA Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq CDXS Codexis, Inc.
Nasdaq CLVS Clovis Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq CNCE Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CNST Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CRNX Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq CRTX Cortexyme, Inc.
Nasdaq FMTX Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq FPRX Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FREQ Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FULC Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq FUSN Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq GBIO Generation Bio Co.
Nasdaq GMDA Gamida Cell Ltd.
Nasdaq HARP Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq IDYA IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq IGMS IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq IMAB I-MAB
Nasdaq IMUX Immunic, Inc.
Nasdaq IMVT Immunovant, Inc.
Nasdaq INZY Inozyme Pharma, Inc.
Nasdaq ISEE IVERIC bio, Inc.
Nasdaq ITOS iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq JNCE Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq KALV KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq KDMN Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq KDNY Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KLDO Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq KMDA Kamada Ltd.
Nasdaq KNSA Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
Nasdaq KROS Keros Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq KRYS Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Nasdaq KZR Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
Nasdaq LEGN Legend Biotech Corporation
Nasdaq LRMR Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq MDGL Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq MNOV MediciNova, Inc.
Nasdaq MRNS Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq MRSN Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NK NantKwest, Inc.
Nasdaq NKTX Nkarta, Inc.
Nasdaq NLTX Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NRIX Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq NVAX Novavax, Inc.
Nasdaq NXTC NextCure, Inc.
Nasdaq OCUL Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Nasdaq ODT Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq ORIC Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq OVID Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq PAHC Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Nasdaq PAND Pandion Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq PASG Passage Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq PCVX Vaxcyte, Inc.
Nasdaq PLRX Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq PRTK Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq PRVB Provention Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq PSTX Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RAPT RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RDHL Redhill Biopharma Ltd.
Nasdaq REPL Replimune Group, Inc.
Nasdaq RLAY Relay Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RLMD Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq RNA Avidity Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq RPRX Royalty Pharma plc
Nasdaq RPTX Repare Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq RVMD Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Nasdaq SELB Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq SMMT Summit Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq SNDX Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq SPRO Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq STRO Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
Nasdaq SURF Surface Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq SWTX SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq TCRR TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq VIE Viela Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq VIR Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Nasdaq VSTM Verastem, Inc.
Nasdaq VYNE VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq XENE Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq ZIOP ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
Nasdaq ZNTL Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following 16 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME
Nasdaq ADMA ADMA Biologics Inc
Nasdaq AMRS Amyris, Inc.
Nasdaq AXNX Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Nasdaq CERS Cerus Corporation
Nasdaq CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq EOLS Evolus, Inc.
Nasdaq EYPT EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq GLYC GlycoMimetics, Inc.
Nasdaq GRTS Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq LXRX Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq NVCR NovoCure Limited
Nasdaq OPTN OptiNose, Inc.
Nasdaq PRQR ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Nasdaq QTRX Quanterix Corporation
Nasdaq SLDB Solid Biosciences Inc.
Nasdaq TECH Bio-Techne Corp

 