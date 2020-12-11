Annual Changes To The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.
The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).
The following 100 securities will be added to the Index:
|EXCHANGE
|SYMBOL
|COMPANY NAME
|Nasdaq
|ABUS
|Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
|Nasdaq
|ADAP
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|Nasdaq
|AKUS
|Akouos, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ALT
|Altimmune, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ALVR
|AlloVir, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ALXO
|ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AMTI
|Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ANNX
|Annexon, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|APLT
|Applied Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|APRE
|Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ARCT
|Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ARQT
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AVDL
|Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
|Nasdaq
|AZN
|AstraZeneca PLC
|Nasdaq
|BDTX
|Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BEAM
|Beam Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|BNTX
|BioNTech SE
|Nasdaq
|CABA
|Cabaletta Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CALA
|Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CDXS
|Codexis, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CLVS
|Clovis Oncology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CNCE
|Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CNST
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CRNX
|Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CRTX
|Cortexyme, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FMTX
|Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FPRX
|Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FREQ
|Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FULC
|Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|FUSN
|Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GBIO
|Generation Bio Co.
|Nasdaq
|GMDA
|Gamida Cell Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|HARP
|Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IDYA
|IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IGMS
|IGM Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IMAB
|I-MAB
|Nasdaq
|IMUX
|Immunic, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|IMVT
|Immunovant, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|INZY
|Inozyme Pharma, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ISEE
|IVERIC bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ITOS
|iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|JNCE
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KALA
|Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KALV
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KDMN
|Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KDNY
|Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KLDO
|Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KMDA
|Kamada Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|KNSA
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|KROS
|Keros Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KRYS
|Krystal Biotech, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|KZR
|Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|LEGN
|Legend Biotech Corporation
|Nasdaq
|LRMR
|Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MDGL
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MNOV
|MediciNova, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MRNS
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|MRSN
|Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NK
|NantKwest, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NKTX
|Nkarta, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NLTX
|Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NRIX
|Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NVAX
|Novavax, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NXTC
|NextCure, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OCUL
|Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ODT
|Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ORIC
|Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|OVID
|Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PAHC
|Phibro Animal Health Corporation
|Nasdaq
|PAND
|Pandion Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PASG
|Passage Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PCVX
|Vaxcyte, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PLRX
|Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PRTK
|Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PRVB
|Provention Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PSTX
|Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RAPT
|RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RDHL
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd.
|Nasdaq
|REPL
|Replimune Group, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RLAY
|Relay Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RLMD
|Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RNA
|Avidity Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RPRX
|Royalty Pharma plc
|Nasdaq
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|RVMD
|Revolution Medicines, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SELB
|Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SMMT
|Summit Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SNDX
|Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SPRO
|Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|STRO
|Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SURF
|Surface Oncology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|SWTX
|SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TCRR
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VIE
|Viela Bio, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VIR
|Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VSTM
|Verastem, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|VYNE
|VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
|Nasdaq
|XENE
|Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Nasdaq
|ZIOP
|ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc
|Nasdaq
|ZNTL
|Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
As a result of the reconstitution, the following 16 securities will be removed from the Index:
|EXCHANGE
|SYMBOL
|COMPANY NAME
|Nasdaq
|ADMA
|ADMA Biologics Inc
|Nasdaq
|AMRS
|Amyris, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|AXNX
|Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|CERS
|Cerus Corporation
|Nasdaq
|CRBP
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EOLS
|Evolus, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|EYPT
|EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GLYC
|GlycoMimetics, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|GRTS
|Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|LXRX
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|NVCR
|NovoCure Limited
|Nasdaq
|OPTN
|OptiNose, Inc.
|Nasdaq
|PRQR
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Nasdaq
|QTRX
|Quanterix Corporation
|Nasdaq
|SLDB
|Solid Biosciences Inc.
|Nasdaq
|TECH
|Bio-Techne Corp