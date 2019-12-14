Annual Changes To The NASDAQ-100 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual evaluation of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23, 2019.
The following six companies will be added to the Index: ANSYS, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANSS), CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), Copart, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRT), CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP), Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN), Splunk Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLK).
The NASDAQ-100 Index is composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market® and dates to January 1985 when it was launched along with the NASDAQ Financial-100 Index®, which is comprised of the 100 largest financial stocks on NASDAQ®. These indexes act as benchmarks for financial products such as options, futures, and funds. The NASDAQ-100 is evaluated each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.
On a cumulative price return basis, the NASDAQ-100 Index has returned almost 6,673.51% since inception, although past performance is not indicative of future performance.
The NASDAQ-100 Index is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the NASDAQ-100 Index performance. In addition, options, futures and structured products based on the NASDAQ-100 Index and the Invesco QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges. In March 2019 the QQQ celebrated its 20th anniversary with a celebratory opening bell ringing at Nasdaq MarketSite.
As a result of the evaluation, the following six companies will be removed from the Index: Hasbro, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAS), Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBHT), Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL), NortonLifeLock Inc. (Nasdaq: NLOK), Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN).
