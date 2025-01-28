Announcing The Dates For The 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Asia Pacific!

ETFGI is excited to announce that its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Asia Pacific will take place in person on September 10th in Hong Kong, featuring a full-day program including a networking drinks reception, and virtually on September 11th.



The summit is designed as an educational event to foster deep, insightful discussions on the evolving role of ETFs including Active and virtual assets for financial advisors and institutional investors in the ETF markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Explore how market structure, regulations, due diligence, trading practices, and technological advancements are shaping ETF product development, usage, and innovation across jurisdictions.



Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from and network with industry leaders from ETF issuers, regulators, investors, exchanges, trading firms across the ETFs markets in the Asia Pacific region as they share key insights and explore the trends driving the future of the ETF landscape.



📅 Event Dates: September 10th in person in Hong Kong and September 11th virtually

📍 Location: Centricity – Concentric, 2/F, Landmark Chater House, 8 Connaught Rd Central, Central, Hong Kong

🆓 Free Registration: For CFA members, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors.

🐤 Early Bird Discount: Ends August 1st, 2025.

CPD Credits: Earn educational credits.





Asia-Pacific ETF Market Overview





