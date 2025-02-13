Announcing The Dates For EFTGI's 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Latin America

EFTGI is excited to announce that its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Latin America will take place on May 21st in Mexico City at Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA) and virtual sessions will be held on May 22nd.



The event will begin with an Opening Bell Ceremony at the Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA), marking the start of the summit, followed by a full day of panel discussions featuring industry leaders, concluding with a networking drinks reception



The summit is designed as an educational event fostering discussions on the evolving role of ETFs, including active and virtual assets, for financial advisors and institutional investors in Latin America. Industry leaders from issuers, regulators, investors, exchanges, and trading firms will share insights on market structure, regulations, trading practices, and technological advancements shaping ETF innovation and usage.



📅 Event Date: May 21st in person, May 22nd virtual sessions

⏰Time: May 21st Full day event including an opening bell ceremony and a networking drinks reception

📍Location: Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA), Mexico City

🆓 Free Registration: For CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors

🐤 Early Bird Discount: Ends April 11th, 2025

CPD Credits: Earn educational credits

📋View the agenda, speakers, and topics from last year's successful ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Latin America: https://bit.ly/3zwjoQ4



Latin America ETF Market Overview

