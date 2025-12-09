Announcement Regarding The Release Of JPX’s New AI Disclosure Information Search Service: J-LENS (Beta Version)

In recent years, the disclosure information provided by listed companies has grown in both diversity and volume, making it ever more important to be able to quickly and accurately find information when needed. JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. is developing J-LENS, an AI-based natural language search service to address these challenges. Ahead of the official release, we are pleased to announce the launch of the beta version and invite you to make use of this service.

Service Overview

“J-LENS” supports cases that were previously difficult to find using conventional keyword searches, such as:

Materials with variations in notation

(e.g., TOB/public tender offer, interest rate hike/increase in interest rates)

Searches for negation or non-inclusion in content

(e.g., materials that do not disclose earnings forecasts in short-form financial statements/materials that mention the yen’s depreciation but state that the impact on profits is limited)

Searches combining numerical values

(e.g., disclosures where dividend forecasts increased by more than 50%/companies whose sales decreased by more than 10% year-on-year)

Searches for ambiguous expressions or abstract content

(e.g., materials describing a shift in business policy/reports on companies actively utilizing generative AI/companies announcing overseas expansion)

For investors, J-LENS enables cross-sectional searches of disclosure materials based on specific themes or points of interest, as well as searches for information that is difficult to narrow down using quantitative criteria, thereby improving the efficiency of investment decision-making and research operations.

For listed companies, this service can be used to collect and analyze case studies from other companies when considering capital and management strategies or preparing their own disclosure materials, to grasp industry trends, and to examine new measures, thereby contributing to the sophistication and efficiency of various business operations.



We will continue to make improvements to the J-LENS (beta version) based on user feedback, such as adding filtering items and maintaining search history. We encourage you to use the service and share your requests and feedback with us.

For details and precautions regarding the J-LENS beta environment and how to use the service, please refer to the following.

Beta Environment Details

Coverage period: Disclosure materials submitted to TDnet from three years ago up to two days ago

Companies covered: Companies listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Searchable items: In addition to natural language content search, filtering by search period, listing market, industry, and disclosure item (type of disclosure) is possible

Notes on Usage

Responses are generated by AI. Please understand the characteristics of generative AI and be sure to check the disclosure documents from each link to accurately grasp the facts.

Search content is recorded for future service improvements. Please be careful not to enter confidential or personal information.

During periods of high traffic, searches may not be possible. If this occurs, please try again after some time.

How to Use

After understanding and agreeing to the Terms and Conditions, please use the following site: