Announcement Of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Joining As An Additional Partner For TSE Asia Startup Hub

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) announced the launch of TSE Asia Startup Hub on March 25, 2024, and selected 14 companies from six countries/regions as companies to be supported on September 27, 2024.



The TSE Asia Startup Hub aims to create an ecosystem that fosters startup growth, focusing on promising Asian companies with ties to Japan, to support business expansion in Japan and partnerships with Japanese firms. This will in turn support IPOs on TSE as one of the outcomes.



Since the announcement of this initiative, we have received highly positive responses regarding its value from a wide range of stakeholders both domestically and internationally, with many joining as partners and observers. In this context, we hereby announce the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has joined as the newest TSE Asia Startup Hub partner. This brings the total number of participants to 53 partners and 4 observers.



TSE will continue to work together with the newly joined Tokyo Metropolitan Government and other partners to provide support tailored to the needs of the Supported Companies, including business and fundraising assistance in Japan as well as IPO support.



