ANNA Wins ‘Best Reference Data Provider’ In The Waters Rankings 2024

We are delighted to announce that the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) has won ‘Best Reference Data Provider’ at the Waters Rankings 2024.



These rankings recognise the initiatives, innovation and achievements of the industry's technology and data providers over the past 12 months. The Waters Rankings are a true reflection of the industry's best-in-class service providers, voted on by thousands of end-users across the buy and sell side.



ANNA was awarded ‘Best Reference Data Provider’ for the ANNA Service Bureau (ASB). The ASB is the provider of the most complete and current collection of identifier data available globally. Data is collected from over 120 individual National Numbering Agencies (NNAs) responsible for issuing the ISIN and other identifiers, for over 200 jurisdictions. ANNA and the ASB then provide this data to NNAs and financial institutions worldwide to support market transparency and the detection of systemic risk.



Over the next 12 months, the number of contributing jurisdictions will expand and coverage is expected to increase from the current 112 million ISIN records. What’s more, since November 2023, ANNA started issuing ISO standard identifiers for digital assets - the XT ISIN.



Stephan Dreyer, Managing Director for ANNA, said: “We are very pleased to receive this award for the ASB. ISO standards have become a common language for financial transactions and processing around the world, but the need for evolution is constant. Whether it's regulation or new innovative assets that require clear guidelines to cater for challenges around allocation, it's a great honour to be recognised for ANNAs dedication to the development of identifier standards that support market transparency and efficiency worldwide.”

For information about ANNA, its members and activities, please visit anna-web.org