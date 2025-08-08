Animoca Brands And ProvLabs To Co-Develop NUVA To Accelerate Access To Tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs)

Strategic partnership connects issuers with investors through an innovative on-chain marketplace that leverages Provenance Blockchain and its existing pool of US$15.7 billion in RWAs.

The NUVA marketplace will launch with two institutional-grade vaults backed by Figure Technologies’ flagship digitally native products: YLDS, the SEC-registered yielding stablecoin, and HELOCs, a pool of high-quality home equity loans.

Animoca Brands and Provenance Blockchain Labs (ProvLabs), today announced they have formed a strategic partnership to co-develop NUVA, a vault marketplace that connects real-world asset (RWA) issuers with investors.

NUVA will be a unified, chain-agnostic vault marketplace that offers a curated set of vaults from leading asset issuers, each with distinct yield strategies and risk profiles. Investors including retail investors, institutions, Web3 foundations and treasuries will be able to access a wide range of investment products permissionlessly via NUVA. Asset issuers will be able to use NUVA to bring their own assets on-chain and access an entirely new global distribution channel.

Built on the Provenance Blockchain, which is designed for financial services and currently holds over US$15.7 billion in RWA total value locked (TVL), NUVA will initially offer nuYLDS and nuHELOCs vaults backed by two of Figure Technologies’ industry-leading, digitally native on-chain RWA assets: YLDS, the first U.S. SEC-registered yielding stablecoin security, and HELOCs, fixed-interest rate home equity loans issued by Figure Lending LLC, the largest non-bank HELOC lender in the U.S. with over US$16 billion funded to date.

NUVA is scheduled to launch in Q4 2025, and plans to issue a token for governance rights, staking rewards, and other utilities to align all participants in the NUVA ecosystem. According to the terms of the partnership, Provenance Blockchain Labs will focus on product and infrastructure development, while Animoca Brands will utilize its extensive Web3 ecosystem and institutional relationships to drive go-to-market, tokenomics, and listing.



Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said: “Tokenized RWAs, which are projected to be worth up to $30 trillion by 2030, today are fragmented across chains and marketplaces, limiting their reach and impact. Together with NUVA, we want to make institutional-quality assets radically more accessible across a unified, multi-chain ecosystem, while setting the stage for a new era of user-owned financial networks. This is an important leap toward a more inclusive, on-chain financial system.”

Anthony Moro, CEO of ProvLabs, added: “This is the partnership the RWA industry has been waiting for. Animoca Brands brings Web3’s best community and combines it with the world’s largest pool of real-world assets ledgered on Provenance Blockchain. This combination of industry leaders will power the next generation of financial innovation to unimaginable heights.”

Mike Cagney, executive chairman of Figure Technologies, said: “We’re excited NUVA has decided to launch using Figure’s HELOCs and $YLDS as initial assets. It is good to see the platform leverage the unique capabilities of the Provenance Blockchain and contribute to continued expansion in DeFi.”



