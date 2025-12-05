André Helfenstein Appointed Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of SIX

The Board of Directors of SIX has appointed André Helfenstein its new Chairman with effect from 1 January 2026. As announced in May 2025, Thomas Wellauer has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Thomas Wellauer was elected Chairman of SIX in 2020 and will hand over the role to André Helfenstein at the end of 2025. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

André Helfenstein has served on the SIX Board of Directors since 2020 and brings extensive national and international leadership experience with him. From 2020 to 2024, he was CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. and responsible for the group's Swiss business. Before that, he held various senior management positions in private, corporate and institutional client businesses since joining Credit Suisse in 2007. André Helfenstein also spent more than a decade with the Boston Consulting Group, where he was a Partner & Managing Director. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Gallen.

Thomas Wellauer said: “It has been a privilege to lead SIX as Chairman of the Board of Directors and to contribute to the further development and growth of the company – at a time of significant political and economic challenges and changes. I congratulate André on his appointment and am confident that SIX will continue to strengthen its position under his leadership. The company can build on its innovative strength and stability, as well as its first-class services for Swiss and international financial markets.”

André Helfenstein said: “I am very pleased to take over as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIX and greatly appreciate the trust placed in me by my colleagues. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend my sincere thanks to Thomas for his dedication and service to the company. SIX is an important contributor to Switzerland’s competitiveness as a financial center. Together with the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, I will focus on driving forward the successful development of SIX, continuously strengthening our services and infrastructure, and offering our customers and shareholders clear added value.”



