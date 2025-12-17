And Then Some: Request For Information Regarding National Securities Exchanges And Alternative Trading Systems Trading Crypto Assets, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Dec. 17, 2025

The Division of Trading and Markets today issued a set of Frequently Asked Questions with a particular focus on trading and settlement issues, including how trading platforms can facilitate pairs trading (e.g., where one of the crypto assets is a security and the other a crypto asset that is not a security). The statement provides what I hope will be helpful guidance for national securities exchanges (“NSEs”) and alternative trading systems (“ATSs”) regarding various rule provisions in connection with such activity and signals that the staff is ready to work with market participants who want to facilitate pairs trading on regulated platforms.

Trading platforms and market participants need to be able to operate under the certainty of clear market structure rules that facilitate fair and orderly markets without imposing unnecessary burdens. Earlier this year, I published a long list of questions designed to assist the Crypto Task Force in its work on crypto regulatory policy. Our work is not at an end, and neither are my questions. The latest set of questions pertains primarily to ATSs that trade crypto asset securities or trade securities against crypto assets that are not securities (“crypto ATSs”), though I am also interested in how our rules applicable to NSEs should be modified to facilitate crypto asset trading. The SEC adopted Regulation ATS in 1998. In the intervening nearly three decades, ATSs have played an important role in the securities trading landscape. ATSs are subject to a lighter regulatory framework than NSEs and do not have the same regulatory privileges that exchanges have. The questions below pertain to the work of the Crypto Task Force and thus focus on NSEs and ATSs that have a nexus with crypto. Nevertheless, I welcome more general feedback about ways in which we could improve the regulatory landscape for NSEs and ATSs more generally.