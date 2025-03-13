Amman Stock Exchange Weekly Summary

The average daily trading volume for the period 09/03 – 13/03 reached JD (4.8) million compared to JD (5.1) million for the last week, a decrease of (6.3%). The total trading volume during the week reached JD(23.9) million compared to JD (25.5) million during the last week. Trading a total of (13.0) million shares through (8158) transactions.

Services led the trading with JD(10.97) million or (45.86%) of the total trading volume. The Financial followed with a JD(9.36) million or (39.13%). Finally, the Industrial with a JD(3.59) million representing(15.02%) of the total trading volume.

The shares price index closed at (2614.6) points, compared to (2611.9) points for the last week, an increase of (0.1%). The Services index increased by (0.79%), the Financial index decreased by (0.14%), and the Industrial index decreased by (0.19%).

The shares of (118) companies were traded, the shares prices of (26) companies rose, and the shares prices of (54) declined.

The top five gainers during the week were, the Century Investment Group by (12.50%), Real Estate Development by (10.42%), Al-nisr Al-arabi Insurance by (7.41%), Specialized Trading & Investment by (6.36%), and Al-tajamouat For Touristic Projects Co Plc by (6.35%).

The top five losers were, the Union Investment Corporation by (22.22%), Rumm Financial Brokerage by (20.00%), Jordan Steel by (14.29%), The Real Estate & Investment Portfolio Co. by (8.82%), and The Jordan Pipes Manufacturing by (7.89%).

Note: The list of the top five gainers or losers may include companies whose reference prices have been adjusted due to actions executed during the summary period. Therefore, the appearance of such companies does not necessarily reflect an actual change in their stock prices.