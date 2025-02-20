Amman Stock Exchange Weekly Summary

The average daily trading volume for the period 16/02 – 20/02 reached JD (5.0) million compared to JD (5.9) million for the last week, a decrease of (15.0%). The total trading volume during the week reached JD(25.0) million compared to JD (29.4) million during the last week. Trading a total of (14.4) million shares through (9840) transactions.

Services led the trading with JD(11.32) million or (45.24%) of the total trading volume. The Financial followed with a JD(10.50) million or (41.97%). Finally, the Industrial with a JD(3.20) million representing(12.79%) of the total trading volume.

The shares price index closed at (2598.9) points, compared to (2578.8) points for the last week, an increase of (0.78%). The Services index increased by (1%), the Financial index increased by (1.12%), and the Industrial index decreased by (0.74%).

The shares of (126) companies were traded, the shares prices of (56) companies rose, and the shares prices of (47) declined.

The top five gainers during the week were, the Amoun International For Investments by (19.05%), Arab Phoenix Holdings by (12.90%), Century Investment Group by (10.53%), Jordan Insurance by (10.00%), and Arab East Investment by (9.18%).

The top five losers were, the Jordan International Investment Co. by (14.06%), Tuhama For Financial Investments by (13.83%), Jordan French Insurance by (10.14%), Real Estate Development by (9.62%), and United Financial Investments by (8.93%).

Note: The list of the top five gainers or losers may include companies whose reference prices have been adjusted due to actions executed during the summary period. Therefore, the appearance of such companies does not necessarily reflect an actual change in their stock prices.