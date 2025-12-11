Amman Stock Exchange Weekly Summary

The average daily trading volume for the period 07/12 – 11/12 reached JD (6.9) million compared to JD (7.1) million for the last week, a decrease of (3.0%). The total trading volume during the week reached JD(34.6) million compared to JD (35.7) million during the last week. Trading a total of (17.3) million shares through (13626) transactions.

Financial led the trading with JD(17.41) million or (50.34%) of the total trading volume. The Industrial followed with a JD(9.22) million or (26.66%). Finally, the Services with a JD(7.96) million representing(23.01%) of the total trading volume.

The shares price index closed at (3418.8) points, compared to (3423.0) points for the last week, a decrease of (0.12%). The Financial index decreased by (0.56%), the Industrial index increased by (1.03%), and the Services index increased by (0.21%).

The shares of (129) companies were traded, the shares prices of (45) companies rose, and the shares prices of (54) declined.

The top five gainers during the week were, the National Insurance by (21.12%), Jordan Express Tourist Transport by (15.59%), National Portfolio Securities by (14.58%), The Real Estate & Investment Portfolio Co. by (14.56%), and Ibn Alhaytham Hospital Company by (14.29%).

The top five losers were, the Jordanian Mutual Funds Management Company by (20.00%), Assas For Concrete Products Co. Ltd by (10.34%), Jordan Insurance by (6.67%), Century Investment Group by (6.12%), and Union Tobacco & Cigarette Industries by (5.88%).

Note: The list of the top five gainers or losers may include companies whose reference prices have been adjusted due to actions executed during the summary period. Therefore, the appearance of such companies does not necessarily reflect an actual change in their stock prices.