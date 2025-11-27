Amman Stock Exchange Weekly Summary

The average daily trading volume for the period 23/11 – 27/11 reached JD (9.1) million compared to JD (9.4) million for the last week, a decrease of (2.7%). The total trading volume during the week reached JD(45.6) million compared to JD (46.9) million during the last week. Trading a total of (19.0) million shares through (15658) transactions.

Financial led the trading with JD(21.94) million or (48.13%) of the total trading volume. The Services followed with a JD(13.63) million or (29.90%). Finally, the Industrial with a JD(10.01) million representing(21.96%) of the total trading volume.

The shares price index closed at (3422.9) points, compared to (3421.9) points for the last week, an increase of (0.03%). The Financial index decreased by (0.34%), the Services index increased by (0.35%), and the Industrial index increased by (0.76%).

The shares of (132) companies were traded, the shares prices of (40) companies rose, and the shares prices of (64) declined.

The top five gainers during the week were, the Jordanian Mutual Funds Management Company by (25.00%), Specialized Jordanian Investment by (22.55%), Middle East Insurance by (14.75%), Jerusalem Insurance by (12.90%), and Sabaek Invest Company P.l.c by (12.12%).

The top five losers were, the United Financial Investments by (15.17%), Union Tobacco & Cigarette Industries by (15.00%), Jordan Decapolis Properties by (9.68%), Union Investment Corporation by (7.69%), and Al-nisr Al-arabi Insurance by (7.43%).

Note: The list of the top five gainers or losers may include companies whose reference prices have been adjusted due to actions executed during the summary period. Therefore, the appearance of such companies does not necessarily reflect an actual change in their stock prices.