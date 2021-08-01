Amman Stock Exchange: The Net Profits Of The Companies Listed For The First Half Of 2021 Increased 328% In Comparison With The Same Period Of 2020

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), Mr. Mazen Wathaifi stated that the net profit after tax attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2021 for the listed companies which have provided the ASE with their financial reports has witnessed a significant improvement where it increased to JD502.7 million, compared to JD117.5 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of 328%. And the profit before tax for these companies increased to JD741.8 million for the first half of 2021, compared to JD253.7 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of 192.4%.
At the sectoral level, the profits after tax attributable to shareholders at the industrial sector increased by 567.3%, the services sector followed by an increase of 133.0%, and finally the financial sector with an increase of 82.5%.
The CEO said that these results call for optimism about the improvement in the companies’ performance and the general economic situation in light of the continued opening of economic sectors and the improvement of many macroeconomic indicators and expectations of achieving positive economic growth compared to recording negative growth for the year 2020.