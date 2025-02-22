In light of the decision of the Prime Minister to delay the official office hours for the upcoming three days: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, February 23, 24 and 25, due to the expected weather conditions. The Amman Stock Exchange announces that the trading hours on the above-mentioned days will be as follows:
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
Amman Stock Exchange - Rescheduling Trading Hours For The Upcoming Three Days: Sunday, Monday, And Tuesday Due To The Expected Weather Conditions
Date 22/02/2025