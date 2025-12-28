Amman Stock Exchange Participates In Educational Lectures At Middle East University

Dr. Rasha Dayyat, Director of the Planning and Institutional Development Department at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), participated in educational and introductory lectures to students of the College of Business, majoring in Accounting, Financial Technology, and Business Intelligence at Middle East University, on Sunday, 21/12/2025.

During the lectures, Dr. Dayyat reviewed several key topics, most notably the analysis of financial statements and data, in addition to the mechanism adopted by the ASE in preparing, designing, analyzing and publishing financial statements, and highlighted the importance of this process in supporting investment decision-makers and providing them with accurate and transparent information.

This participation comes within the framework of the ASE’s policy and social responsibility, and its keenness to strengthen its partnership with universities and higher education institutions, and to spread knowledge and investment culture related to the Jordanian capital market, and to link the theoretical concepts with practical application for students of financial specializations

At the end of the lecture, Dr. Dayyat answered questions and inquiries from students and faculty members about various topics related to Jordanian capital market institutions in general, and the ASE in particular.