Amman Stock Exchange Organizes A Medical Day For Its Employees As Part Of Its Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

As part of the ASE's efforts to enhance social responsibility and consolidate corporate sustainability practices, the ASE organized a medical day for its employees in cooperation with insurance Newton company. the Medical day included a range of health events, including medical checkups and specialized consultations, in addition to health awareness campaigns. The ASE's employees also participated positively in these activities, where they received various tips and guidance from dentists and nutritionists, as well as undergoing blood groups and eye examinations under the supervision of a specialized medical and consulting team from the company, represented by the medical and the marketing departments.

The CEO of the ASE, Mazen Wathaifi, praised this initiative and expressed his thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of this medical Day from the staff of the ASE and Newton company, stressing the ASE's keenness to continue implementing initiatives that care about the health and safety of employees, as they are the basic pillar of the institution's success and the sustainability of its excellence.

This initiative is part of a series of activities by the ASE, stemming its commitment to implementing corporate sustainability standards and its ongoing efforts to make a positive and sustainable impact on society