According to the Prime Minister's statement No. (5) of 2025 regarding the suspension of the work of ministries, official departments, public institutions and bodies starting from the morning of Sunday, 30/03/2025 until Wednesday evening, 02/04/2025.on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) will suspend its work on the mentioned days, and will resume its business as usual on Thursday Morning 03th of April 2025.

Eid Mubarak