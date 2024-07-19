Amman Stock Exchange Confirms That None Of Its Electronic Services And Systems Are Affected And They Are Working Normally And With High Efficiency

The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) issued a statement confirming that its electronic systems, including the Trading System, the Disclosure and information Dissemination of Information System, the website, the cybersecurity systems, and all the electronic services provided by the ASE, are operating normally and with its usual high efficiency without interruption and were not affected in any mean by the disruption that affected many institutions and companies in the world. As a result of a specialized international company updating one of its systems.

The CEO of the ASE, Mazen Wathaifi, confirmed that the stock exchange’s specialists are closely following the latest information in this regard, noting that the stock exchange applies the latest cybersecurity systems and takes all necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety and security of customers’ data and that operations continue smoothly and without any interruption.