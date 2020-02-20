Amman Stock Exchange: Challenge Initiative For Research Universities In Jordan

Under the patronage of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) for the eighth consecutive year, the Chartered Financial Analysis Institute (CFA), and the CFA Society Jordan launched the Challenge Initiative for Research Challenge in Jordan. Mr. Mazen Wathaifi the CEO of the ASE participated in the Panel of Judges, Teams from Six local leading Jordanian universities competed with a chance to participate at the regional and global levels.
This challenge is an original imitative devised to teach university students in Jordan the best practices in equity research, valuation, and ethics and as a means for leading industry professionals to train students in researching and reporting on public companies. Istishari Hospital was selected as the subject company for the challenge.
The Six participating universities were: Alahliyya Amman University, Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Hashemite University, University of Petra, Jordan University and Yarmouk University. The winner of Local Challenge was Hashemite University and it will participate in the Regional Challenge which will be in Jordan/ Dead Sea on the 1st of April.2020, with a chance to compete at the Global level.