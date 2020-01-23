American Financial Exchange® Reaches Record Volume Levels On AMERIBOR® Benchmark, Trading More Than Three Quarter -Trillion Dollars In Value Since Inception

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), a centralized, electronic, self- regulated exchange for direct interbank lending and borrowing for American financial institutions, announced a record volume milestone, reaching $762 billion transacted since its inception in 2015.
AFX volume has nearly tripled from levels reached at the end of 2018 when $275 billion were traded since opening on December 11, 2015, in addition the velocity of volume has accelerated in the past six trading months alone, where $260 billion in value has change hands.
Currently the AFX has 178 members across the U.S. that includes 137 banks, approximately 1173 correspondent banks and 41 non-banks, comprised of broker-dealers, private equity firms, business development corporations, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, insurance companies, asset managers and finance companies.
For more information about AFX or AMERIBOR, visit www.ameribor.net.