American Financial Exchange® Posts Second Highest Weekly Volume Record Of Over $14 Billion, Nearing Levels Set In March 2020 During Height Of Pandemic

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced the second highest weekly volume of $14.119 billion for the week of July 18-22, 2022. This total is only surpassed by the all-time weekly record set during the height of the pandemic on March 16-20, 2020, when $14.948 billion was transacted when AFX was the primary source of liquidity for the interbank market.

Currently the AFX has 231 members across the U.S. including 186 banks (and more than 1,000 downstream correspondent banks). The AFX bank members represent over $5.3 trillion in bank assets (approximately 25% of total U.S. bank assets). There are also 45 non-banks comprised of insurance companies, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, and asset managers.

