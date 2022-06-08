American Financial Exchange® AMERIBOR® Term-30 And Term-90 Indexes Now Listed On The St. Louis Federal Reserve’s FRED Page

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced that the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data) now carries daily price information and charts of the AFX AMERIBOR® Term-30 and Term-90 Indexes. FRED is the St. Louis Fed’s online database consisting of thousands of economic data time series from scores of national, international, public, and private sources.

The AMERIBOR Term-30 and Term-90 Indexes are forward-looking interest rates designed to capture wholesale funding costs for American financial institutions over a thirty- and ninety-day period, respectively, at a specific moment in time. These indexes are calculated using the overnight AMERIBOR benchmark as well as a broad dataset of real-world primary issuances, including commercial deposits and commercial paper of U.S.-domiciled financial institutions of every size.

ServisFirst Bank President and CEO, Thomas Broughton said, “FRED is a trusted source of data for banks, and the general public. This is a significant step in elevating the awareness of the AMERIBOR Term-30 and Term-90 Indexes through FRED and we think it will have a positive impact in more loans being issued to AMERIBOR.”

Log onto FRED and sign up to receive daily feeds of AMERIBOR Term-30 and Term-90 Indexes:

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AMBOR30T https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AMBOR90T

Currently the AFX has 231 members across the U.S. that includes 186 banks and 45 non - banks comprised of insurance companies, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, futures commission merchants, and asset managers.

For more information about AFX or AMERIBOR, visit www.ameribor.net.