AMERIBOR® Term-30: 2022 First Quarter In Review And Post Fed Tightening Performance

During the first quarter of 2022, the American Financial Exchange’s recently launched AMBOR30T one-month term rate benchmark remained the most consistent and representative one-month funding benchmark option for the overwhelming majority of US-based financial institutions. Closely tracking one-month LIBOR, both historically and during this quarter’s first wave of tightening by the Fed, it serves as a “plug-in-and play” replacement for all lending and investing applications where One-Month LIBOR has historically been applied.
