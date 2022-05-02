AMERIBOR® Suite Of Benchmark Interest Rates Reaffirmed To Meet IOSCO Principles For Financial Benchmarks For Fourth Year

The American Financial Exchange (AFX), an electronic exchange for direct lending and borrowing for American banks and financial institutions, announced today that the AFX’s suite of American Interbank Offering Rate (AMERIBOR®) interest rates has been independently reviewed as of March 31, 2022 and has been reaffirmed to meet all nineteen (19) principles set forth by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) for Financial Benchmarks for a fourth consecutive year. AMERIBOR and all of its related benchmarks are IOSCO compliant.

“Reaffirming that the AMERIBOR suite of benchmark interest rates meets IOSCO’s nineteen principles for financial benchmarks continues to be an important milestone for AMERIBOR,” said AFX Chairman and CEO Richard Sandor.

As a leading IOSCO compliant credit-sensitive rate, AMERIBOR continues to gain momentum in this rising interest rate environment.