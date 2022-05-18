Amendments To The NZX Listing Rules And Guidance

NZX gives notice of amendments to the NZX Listing Rules (Rules) which were approved by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) on 5 May, 2022, for the purposes of Rule 9.2.1. In order to support these rule changes, we are also providing notice of changes to certain Guidance Notes (described below).

These amendments were previously consulted on in June 2021 as part of NZX’s hygiene review of the Rules, and have been designed to address unintended technical consequences of the Rules. The amendments involve no substantive amendments or material policy changes to the Rules and accompanying Guidance Notes.

As a result of the hygiene review we are amending the following documents:

1. NZX Listing Rules;

2. Guidance Note – Trading Halts and Suspensions;

3. Guidance Note – Approval of Appraisers; and

4. Guidance Note – Diversity Policies and Disclosure.

NZ RegCo also gives notice of the introduction of a new Practice Note dealing with the Issues of Warrants.

Please note that these changes will come into effect on 17 June, 2022. Markup versions of the amendments and the finalised Practice Note are available at the following link:

https://www.nzx.com/regulation/nzx-rules-guidance/upcoming-rules-guidance-changes