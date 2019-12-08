Amended: NZX FY2019 Earnings Guidance - Update

NZX today announced that 2019 EBITDA (operating earnings) is expected to be around the top of the guidance range of $28 million to $31 million.
The updated FY2019 guidance is based on: increased capital raised during the year, additional one-off revenues in Data & Insights and consulting revenue from energy contracts.
This guidance is subject to market outcomes. It assumes no material adverse events, significant one-off expenses or major accounting adjustments.
NZX Limited will be announcing results for FY2019 (year ending 31 December) on 14 February 2020.