Altea Green Power S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

-
1st listing of 2022 on Euronext Growth Milan
-
Altea Green Power S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 175
-
Total placement volume of the offering equal to €5 million
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Altea Green Power S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan. Altea Green Power S.p.A. designs and installs renewable energy systems for companies, institutions and investors who intend to build and manage a wide range of systems in the photovoltaic, wind, cogeneration, biomass and energy efficiency field. Altea Green Power S.p.A. represents the 1st listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies, and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 175. In the placement phase, Altea Green Power S.p.A. raised €4.4 million excluding the potential exercise of an over-allotment option. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be €5 million. The free float at the time of admission was 23.4% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €18.8 million. Giovanni Di Pascale, Founder & CEO of Altea Green Power S.p.A., said: “The debut on Euronext Growth Milan represents the first important achievement for Altea Green Power, and we are proud of it. At the same time, however, we also consider it is the beginning of a new path of development that, through structured growth, will allow us greater visibility and the implementation of increasingly challenging goals. A special thanks goes to all those who have believed in our project, from day one, our employees and collaborators, our customers, who are our strength and who stimulate us every day to improve, the advisors who have accompanied us in the listing process and finally the investors who chose to support our growth.”
Caption: Giovanni Di Pascale, Founder & CEO of Altea Green Power, rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.
About Altea Green Power S.p.A. Altea Green Power was founded with the dual objective of providing plants for the production of energy while respecting the environment and as an "integrator of services", addressing its capabilities to individuals, companies, institutions and investors who want a complete assistance during all phases of construction and management for a wide range of plant types, particularly in the areas of photovoltaic, wind, cogeneration, biomass and energy efficiency, thus contributing to the reduction of pollution. Founded in 2008 by the will of Giovanni Di Pascale, with the name of Altea Energia, in October 2021 changed its name to Altea Green Power and today can boast the supply, turnkey, of numerous photovoltaic and wind power plants throughout the Italian territory, the scouting and development of authorization activities for wind and photovoltaic projects of large size for over 600 MW contracted, in co-development, with some of the most important global players in the industry.