ALPIMA Appoints Rafael Febres-Cordero To Advisory Board

ALPIMA, the B2B SaaS platform for investment management and product design, has appointed a Rafael Febres-Cordero to its advisory board during this phase of growth, with a special focus in the Americas, which has $44 trillion in assets under management.
Rafael is an experienced advisor and entrepreneur with over 25 years’ experience in the asset and wealth management industry, including with Fidelity Investments and Fidelity International. He has advised companies across the Americas, Europe and Asia, supporting growth, transformation, innovation, product development and solution delivery and currently serves as advisor and board member for multiple organizations.
Rafael will support ALPIMA during this phase of growth, bringing its innovative technology to transform the asset management industry through accelerated and transparent product design.
Pierre Mendelsohn, CEO and Founder of ALPIMA said: “We are thrilled to add Rafael to the ALPIMA family. Rafael brings a wealth of expertise and senior contacts in asset and wealth management globally, and a global perspective that will be useful as we take ALPIMA to the next level in 2021 and beyond.”