ALPIMA Appoints Rafael Febres-Cordero As Executive Chair To Continue Growth

ALPIMA, the portfolio construction and analytics platform that helps asset and wealth managers design, build and personalize investment strategies at scale, announced today that Rafael Febres-Cordero has been appointed Executive Chair of the company and Chairman of its Board of Directors. Febres-Cordero will work with Geoff Langham, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, the executive team and the board of directors on go-to-market, product development, and long-term business growth.
Langham had been recently appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer by ALPIMA’s Board of Directors after Pierre Mendelsohn, ALPIMA’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, passed away in November 2021.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead ALPIMA through our next phase of growth, as we accelerate the business and help organizations unlock the power of portfolio construction and analytics,” said Rafael Febres-Cordero, Executive Chair, ALPIMA. “ALPIMA’s Founder—Pierre Mendelsohn—built an incredible culture and team, and I stand committed to honouring his vision and legacy as we continue to build ALPIMA.”
“It’s incredibly difficult whenever a team loses their founder, especially a visionary such as Pierre. In Rafael and Geoff, I’m confident that we have the leadership in place to continue to deliver the market leading portfolio construction tools to Alpima’s clients.” said Michael Sim, Board Director at ALPIMA.
