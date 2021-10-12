Alpha Group Jersey Limited: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fines

On 4 October 2021, BaFin imposed administrative fines totaling 440,000 euros on Alpha Group Jersey Limited.
The sanction related to breaches of section 114 (1) sentence 1 and sentence 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG).
Alpha Group Jersey Limited failed to make its annual financial report for the financial year 2017 publicly available.
Alpha Group Jersey Limited failed to publish an announcement, stating the date and the website on which the accounting documents listed in section 114 (2) of the WpHG for the financial year 2017 were made publicly available in addition to their availability in the Company Register (Unternehmensregister).
The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order