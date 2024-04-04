ALPEX Upgrades To Full Membership Of Europex

ALPEX, the Albanian Power Exchange (or Bursa Shqiptare e Energjisë Elektrike in Albanian), upgraded their Europex membership from associate to full as of today.

Established in October 2020, ALPEX is a joint venture company between the Transmission System Operators of Albania (OST) and Kosovo (KOSTT). Since July 2023, it is a recognised Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) in both jurisdictions.

ALPEX operates the Albanian and Kosovar electricity day-ahead and intraday markets. The two day-ahead markets were recently coupled on 31 January 2024, a first of its kind in the Energy Community which covers all the Western Balkan Six countries plus Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “We are very pleased to see the steady growth of energy exchanges in the Energy Community and ALPEX’ membership upgrade is yet another sign of their success. The recent market coupling of the day-ahead markets of Albania and Kosovo has been an important step. It marks the beginning of a wider, mutually beneficial electricity market integration in the region.”