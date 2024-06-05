allpay Partners With Enfuce To Revolutionise Payments For The UK Public Service

allpay Limited, the UK’s leading payments solutions provider, is excited to announce a new partnership with issuer processing powerhouse Enfuce. This collaboration aims to integrate cutting-edge, secure cloud-based card payment solutions into the heart of public sector services, including local UK councils, significantly impacting communities across the UK.

As a market leader for payment services within the public and social housing sector, allpay offers cost-effective payment solutions such as direct debit, internet, credit, debit, cash, and prepaid cards. By incorporating Enfuce's innovative cloud-based technology, allpay is transforming its prepaid solution to deliver more secure and reliable fund disbursement with industry-leading uptimes for UK public services, thereby enhancing the overall experience for customers.

This partnership is timely, with the public sector currently losing approximately £33.2 billion to fraud and error annually, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced secure solutions.

Through this partnership, allpay will gain access to Enfuce’s fraud and dispute management expertise, enabling comprehensive prevention measures to minimise fraud and compliance risks. Enfuce’s 24/7 fraud prevention system includes continuous monitoring, portfolio analysis, thorough fraud reporting, and proficient second-line support. The PCI-DSS-certified platform guarantees 99.999% uptime, providing a reliable and secure environment essential for the public sector, particularly when dealing with sensitive cases.

Together, this partnership will aim to enhance the already award-winning prepaid service offered allpay by utilising the strengths of both companies to revolutionise the future of disbursements with security, reliability, and efficiency providing peace of mind to consumers.

Michelle Pacey, Managing Director of allpay, comments: “Working with Enfuce allows us to leverage technology and expertise built with the future in mind. It provides us with the perfect platform to enhance our disbursement solutions and a partnership that allows growth as we continue to build a reputation as a leader within the UK prepaid market. This collaboration is a significant step in our commitment to providing secure, efficient, and reliable disbursement services to the UK public sector, ultimately benefiting the communities we serve.”

Monika Liikamaa, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Enfuce, says: “Our unique partnership with allpay is set to drive real impact for communities up and down the country by delivering cutting-edge payment solutions to local authorities. With our state-of-the-art, fully compliant and modular tech stack, we can accelerate allpay’s mission of transforming payments in the public sector. Our comprehensive suite includes seamlessly integrated APIs, robust dispute and fraud management, and value-added services, ensuring a secure and sophisticated payment solution specifically designed for governmental services in the UK.”

Denise Johansson, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Enfuce, adds: “We are proud to partner with allpay, a leading player in the UK, to help them provide cost-effective, secure, and convenient payment solutions across local authorities in the country, making a positive contribution to the community. This strategic partnership proves the tangible impact of innovative fintech. It represents a significant milestone in Enfuce’s growth journey and serves as a foundation to drive our expansion across the UK, Europe, and beyond.”