Allan Goldstein New Managing Director Commcise Software & CEO Euronext Market Services US

Euronext has welcomed Allan Goldstein (53) as the new Managing Director for Commcise Software, a subsidiary of Euronext N.V.. In parallel, he has been appointed CEO of Euronext Market Services within Euronext US.
Goldstein was previously a co-founding partner of SJ Levinson and COO of its successor, Trade Informatics. He was instrumental in leading Trade Informatics to its leading position as a TCA vendor to the buy-side and recently acquired by Abel Noser.
In 2020, Commcise and Euronext launched its Aggregation 2.0 commission management program, disrupting the traditional US soft dollar commission aggregation business with resounding success. As a veteran FinTech and broker-dealer operator, Goldstein’s focus will be the expansion and business development of Commcise’s Agg 2.0 commission management platform in the US market as well as Commcise’s core broker vote and research consumption tracking software globally.
