All Eyes On Astana 2025

Z/Yen Group is pleased to present a short update on the progress being made in Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). AIFC is a member of Z/Yen’s Vantage Financial Centres network. The aim of this update is to provide readers with news about the exciting progress being made by Astana in attracting more financial services activity to the region.

Since 2018, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has become the catalyst in developing Astana as an investment and financial hub and strengthening its role among world financial centres.

Astana has earned its reputation as one of the leading financial centres in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as recognized by the Global Financial Centres Index. The AIFC, functioning as a financial hub, plays a pivotal role in attracting investors and supporting businesses, offering a conducive environment for company growth not only in Central Asia but also beyond.

