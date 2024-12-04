Alberta Securities Commission: Industry Experts To Discuss Strategies To Foster A Thriving Alberta Market At ASC Connect 2024

Today, the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is hosting its eighth annual ASC Connect conference, bringing together business leaders, industry experts, academics and ASC leaders to discuss topics centred around the theme: Fostering a thriving Alberta market.

“ASC Connect is among the top capital market conferences in Canada and is just one way the ASC works to engage our market to discuss the critical issues and evolving trends affecting Alberta,” said Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO of the ASC. “I’m pleased to host some of the most prominent local and national industry experts and leaders and hope attendees feel inspired to take action to help build and strengthen Alberta’s capital market.”

This year’s event will feature conversations on the impact of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning on capital markets; the role of innovation in the diversification of our economy, and the implications of changes to capital formation and investor participation in our private and public markets.

The agenda features respected experts, academics and leaders from a variety of industries. Detailed information about the speakers can be found at the ASC Connect page.