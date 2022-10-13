Alberta Securities Commission Connect 2022 To Provide Expert Perspectives On The Future Of Alberta’s Capital Market

Today, the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is holding its sixth annual ASC Connect conference, where industry experts and senior ASC leaders will discuss opportunities and evolving trends in Alberta’s capital market.

This year’s event, themed Building the future on a firm foundation, will examine how we can work together to co-create a competitive, inclusive and sustainable economy in Alberta, how innovation is playing a role in the future of Alberta’s capital market, and the goals of the ASC’s new Innovation in Finance team. As well, leaders of the ASC’s core divisions will discuss what the ASC is working on for market participants and investors.

“ASC Connect offers market participants an excellent opportunity to come together and learn from others’ perspectives and insights,” said Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO of the ASC. “Our shared desire for a strong capital market, our history of entrepreneurism and business development, and our ability to embrace innovation has set the stage for a strong future.”

When: Thursday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom - Free registration available here.

Panelists:

Lisa Baiton, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

Cynthia Campbell, Director, Enforcement, ASC

Tonya Fleming, Manager, Innovation in Finance, Corporate Finance, ASC

Nicole Janssen, Co-founder and Co-CEO, AltaML

Adam Legge, President, Business Council of Alberta

Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO, ASC

Hilary McMeekin, Director, Communications & Investor Education, ASC

Patricia Quinton-Campbell, Manager, Legal, Market Regulation, ASC

Terry Rock, President & CEO, Platform Calgary

Evan Siddall, CEO, Alberta Investment Management Corporation

Denise Weeres, Director, Corporate Finance, ASC

Yanny Young, Manager, Innovation in Finance, Market Regulation, ASC

For more information, including speaker biographies, visit asc.ca/asc-connect-2022.

Media interested in attending should contact media@asc.ca.

