Alberta Securities Commission Alleges That Dean Labbe And Julie Labbe Engaged In Illegal Insider Trading

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued a Notice of Hearing alleging that Calgary residents Dean Labbe and Julie Labbe engaged in illegal insider trading.

According to the Notice of Hearing, between May 2018 and June 2024, Dean Labbe worked on mergers and acquisitions, and other business transactions, at an investment bank. Through his employment, he acquired material non-public information (MNPI) about publicly-traded companies. It is alleged that he and his mother Julie Labbe used this MNPI for highly-profitable trading. It is further alleged that, on one occasion, while in possession of MNPI about a specific company, Dean Labbe recommended or encouraged two individuals to purchase shares of that company.

These are allegations and have not been proven in a hearing.

An appearance to set a date for a hearing will be held on December 18, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. in the ASC Hearing Room, located on the 5th floor, 250 – 5 Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing can be found on the ASC website.

The ASC gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in this matter.

