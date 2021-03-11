Aker Clean Hydrogen Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

Aker Clean Hydrogen has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: ACH).
Aker Clean Hydrogen is a pure play industrial clean hydrogen operator aiming to accelerate global decarbonisation and the use of clean hydrogen by industry end-users.
“The industrialization of hydrogen production starts now. With the launch of Aker Clean Hydrogen, Aker Horizons creates the first pure industrial scale operator of pure hydrogen production and addresses a huge market ready for global growth with an opportunity to have a significant effect on CO2 reduction,” said Kristian Røkke , CEO of Aker Horizons and board member of Aker Clean Hydrogen.
Recently, the company raised NOK 3.0 billion through issuing new shares. In addition, there was an over-allotment (greenshoe option) bringing total proceeds raised in the offering to NOK 3.45 billion. The private placement was multiple times over-subscribed and attracted significant interest from leading domestic, Nordic and international institutional investors, announced Aker Clean Hydrogen .
“We are pleased to see such interest in the placement amongst high-quality domestic and international investors. Aker Clean Hydrogen now has a strong financial starting point to address the massive market potential of industrial scale clean hydrogen production, globally,” said Røkke after the placement had been successfully placed.
The net proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the strong growth in Aker Clean Hydrogen and for general corporate purposes. The shares in the new issue were sold at NOK 16.00 corresponding to a market capitalisation of NOK 11 billion.
