aixigo Provides Core Software For The First Active Digital Wealth Management In Switzerland – Vontobel Volt®

With its API-based high-performance wealth management platform, the globally active software provider aixigo introduces the basis for the new digital wealth management "Volt" of the Swiss investment house Vontobel. The platform was also used to develop a digital investment advisory service that supports the professional competence of advisors in customer contact.
Vontobel is the first Swiss financial institution to offer its clients the investment expertise of a globally active wealth manager in digital form with Vontobel Volt®. In addition to traditional active wealth management, Vontobel Volt® makes Vontobel's comprehensive performance promise usable and tangible in a new way. Customers can use the intuitive Volt app on their smartphones to invest in financial assets actively managed by experts and help shape their personal portfolio.
The "MARS" investment advisory solution, which was also developed in conjunction with Vontobel, includes, among other features, an automated documentation process that meets the requirements of MiFID II and FidleG[1]: The focus is on client advisory services while the administrative workload for advisors is highly automated in the background, leaving more time for the actual support and advice provided to clients. aixigo has accurately compiled legal requirements in accordance with Vontobel's definition and incorporated them into its investment advisory services. A comprehensive "background work", indispensable to ensure an efficient and tangible consulting process.
"aixigo's wealth management platform is the basis for financial institutions to offer digital value-added services with personal customer contact or via mobile devices in an attractive and cost-efficient way. Over 100 API-based services are currently available. With Volt, Vontobel clients will benefit from a digital solution that combines the expertise and solidity of one of Switzerland's leading asset managers with the user experience and customisation options of a modern digital platform," said Christian Friedrich - member of the aixigo Executive Board.
"Vontobel Volt® represents a new digital dimension to our successful active wealth management. New technology allows our clients to use our investment expertise directly, individually and from anywhere at any time to help shape their portfolio. Vontobel Volt® complements our successful wealth management offering and creates additional growth potential. Our clients can trust that 100 per cent of Vontobel is in Volt. This applies to the services we offer, our investment expertise and our reliability," said Christian Gmünder, Vontobel Wealth Management COO.
"We are delighted that, in Vontobel, we have been able to provide support for an innovative and future-oriented customer in the digitisation of wealth management and investment advisory services. After winning the Banking IT Innovation Award from the University of St. Gallen, we have now set another important milestone for aixigo in the Swiss market with our customer Vontobel," says Christian Friedrich - CBO aixigo AG.