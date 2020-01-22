aixigo Expands Its Presence In UK, Italy And Southern Europe

aixigo, the international software provider for digital financial Wealth Management and Investment Advisory Services expands its presence in UK, Italy and Southern Europe. aixigo hires additional experienced country managers for these countries.
Jamie Keen will be responsible for the UK market. Jamie has over 20 years´ experience in financial services, holding senior sales positions at both Standard and Poor´s and Morningstar, where he managed the global relationship with tier one banks and asset managers. Most recently Jamie was Director of Sales & Partnerships at UK fintech firm WealthObjects, where he led the development of the brand and sales strategy across EMEA.
Pier Luca Chiommino will be responsible for the markets in Italy and Southern Europe. Pier Luca has more than 25 years of experience in Financial Markets in Italy and South Europe working for large international software and services corporations and leading FinTech. His deep knowledge of financial sector needs, strategy and proven experience in businesses development together with a long track of successful project delivered to customers of different areas, languages and culture will facilitate aixigo to continue with the expansion in Europe delivering both best in class solution and excellent service level.
“With this move, aixigo is pushing ahead with its internationalisation measures in growth markets. In 2020, Italy, Southern Europe and the UK will play a central role in aixigo's strategic market orientation," says Christian Friedrich, CBO of aixigo AG.