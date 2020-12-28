AIX Welcomes IsDB Sukuk Listing To Expand The Range Of Islamic Instruments

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) is pleased to announce the cross-listing of three Sukuk issuances of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). The Shari’ah-compliant, fixed-income instruments were issued through IDB Trust Services Limited, its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) during the course of 2019-2020 under IsDB’s Medium-Term Note (MTN) program of US$ 25 billion. The securities have previously been admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin, Nasdaq Dubai and Bursa Malaysia (under the Exempt Regime).
The listed instruments comprise of three 5-year maturity tranches of EUR 1 billion (Green Sukuk), US$ 1.5 billion (Sustainability Sukuk) and US$ 2 billion (traditional Sukuk).
Dr. Kairat Kelimbetov, AIFC Governor (IsDB Governor for Kazakhstan), stated:
“We are delighted to welcome the listing of three notable IsDB Sukuk on AIX aimed at fostering impact investing practices, supporting COVID-19 relief initiatives and achieving Sustainable Development Goals. We encourage the IsDB member countries to fully utilise the AIFC platform and look forward to seeing AIX amongst the top Sukuk listing venues.”
Dr. Bandar M. H. Hajjar, President of the IsDB, said:
“As a market leader in Islamic finance, IsDB is pleased to support the AIFC through the listing of IsDB Sukuk on the AIX. This marks the further strengthening of the relationship between IsDB and the AIFC and we believe it will open new windows of opportunities for investors, whom we welcome to explore Sukuk and its potential to contribute to a green and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, noted:
“Listing of new Sukuk issued by the supranational financial institution adds further momentum to the growth of AIX as a key venue for listing of Shari’ah-compliant products. We welcome the listing of Shari’ah-compliant instruments of the Islamic Development Bank Listing to AIX.”