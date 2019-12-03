AIX Promotion Event Held At The Shanghai Stock Exchange

Recently, over 50 representatives from domestic brokers and funds as well as relevant agencies of Kazakhstan have taken part in the promotion event of “The Capital Market Gateway of China’s Investors to Invest in Central Asia — Astana International Exchange” at the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), which was co-sponsored by the SSE and the Astana International Exchange (AIX). Delivering speeches in the activity were LIU Ti, SSE Vice President, Kairat Kelimbetov, AIFC (Astana International Financial Center) Governor and Timothy Bennett, AIX CEO. On the very day, the 18th Board meeting of the AIX was successfully held on the SSE.
LIU Ti said that according to the “Joint Declaration Made by the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Kazakhstan” released in September 2019, the two sides would support the growth and operation of the AIFC and encourage the bilateral financial institutions to further cooperation with the AIFC. The SSE would encourage and support Chinese financial institutions to go global, involve in the investment and financing business of the Kazakhstan capital market in multiple ways, enter the Central-Asian market by making use of the AIX, and build the investment and financing systems advocated in the campaign of the capital market serving the Belt & Road.
Kelimbetov said that we had seen more frequent economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. More and more Chinese enterprises and financial institutions were considering involving in or had involved in the Kazakhstan market. In the future, the investment environment in Kazakhstan would be further improved, and the convenience for investment would be further enhanced. More Chinese enterprises would be welcomed to involve in the Kazakhstan market.
General Secretary Xi Jinping firstly put forward to build the Silk Road Economic Belt in Kazakhstan. Under the backdrop of strengthening the opening-up of China and the cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, the SSE signed a cooperation agreement with the AIFC Authority, became the strategic cooperation partner with the AIFC and the AIX and took a stake in the AIX. In July 2018, the AIX started business officially. As of November 22, 2019, the AIX had a total of 38 products including 11 equity products. Besides, some Chinese brokers had become the member of the AIX. In the future, under the leadership of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the SSE will, according to its own features, actively support the development of the AIX and serve the Belt & Road construction.