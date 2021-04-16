AIX Announces Change In Leadership

The Board of Directors of the Astana International Exchange’s (‘AIX’, ‘the Exchange’) is pleased to announce changes in the leadership structure of the AIX effective May 23rd, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.
The Board is pleased to announce that, Renat Bekturov, currently CFO of AIX, is to be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Astana International Exchange from 24 May, 2021.
Chairman of the AIX’s Board of Directors, Nurlan Kussainov, noted:
“Renat has been with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) since its creation in 2016 and has worked as CFO of the AIX since 2017. Renat Bekturov has been integral to the development of AIX and during this time has demonstrated his leadership capabilities. We look forward to working with Renat Bekturov on the next phase of development of the Exchange.”
Current CEO of the AIX Tim Bennett has been elected by the Board as its Chairman for a three-year term and will continue to act as Senior Adviser to AIX and the AIFC on capital markets development.
The Board of Directors expressed its gratitude to Mr. Bennett who within the last three years has established a world class exchange which has changes the landscape of the capital market in Kazakhstan.
Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of Astana International Financial Centre, stressed:
“Tim Bennett's international experience and leadership qualities allowed him to assemble an excellent team of professionals and build an exchange, which in a short time managed to gain a reputation of a world-class market with a modern infrastructure and an integrated ecosystem of foreign and local investors, conduct several dozen listings and launch innovative products. We look forward to further support from Mr. Bennett in our actions to develop the capital market, and we also wish the young manager Renat Bekturov to cope with the task of further development of the exchange with dignity. He has become a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve that proves his potential of a prospective future leader in Kazakhstan.”
Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, stated:
“The past three years have been a terrific experience for me in the implementation of the large ambitious project, which now has every chance and opportunity to become a center of attraction for issuers and investors in Kazakhstan and the region.”
Renat Bekturov, CFO of AIX, commented:
“It is a great honor for me to be nominated for the position of the CEO of AIX and I look forward to starting work in a new capacity in order to further successfully develop the exchange as a successful integrated market”