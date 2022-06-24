Airthings Transfers To Oslo Børs Main Market

The seventh transfer on Oslo Børs in 2022

Market capitalisation of NOK 661 million

Oslo Børs, the Norwegian stock exchange part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates the tech company Airthings (ticker: AIRX) on its transfer from Euronext Growth Oslo to the Oslo Børs main market. The company was admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo in October 2020, and with the transfer there are 210 companies listed on the main market.

Airthings is a global leader in indoor air quality solutions for consumers, businesses, public sector and professionals. The company was established in 2008, with a common goal to educate on the prevalence of radon, as well as other contaminants, in indoor air, and to develop accessible technology solutions to help people stay healthy.

At opening the share price of Airthings was set at NOK 3.8 per share, based on its closing price on Euronext Growth Oslo on 23 June 2022. This corresponds to a total estimated value of the company of approximately NOK 661 million.

Øyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings, said: “Airthings achieves another milestone today, joining the main list at the Oslo Børs as a Norwegian-born, global leader in indoor air quality. We believe this will enable us to access a broader base of international and institutional investors and allow us to demonstrate our value proposition as the global leading air quality company to a wider audience.”