AiMi Launches Fully Agentic Workflow For Managing Mandatory Market And Vendor Change - Latest Version Of AiMi’s Platform Provides An End-To-End Intelligent Workflow To Streamline Trading And Data Operations

Date 23/10/2025

  • Ingest and interpret unstructured notifications from exchanges and vendors
  • Identify impactful changes based on business-specific context and configuration
  • Assess business and technical impact based on affected applications and subscribers
