AiMi Launches Fully Agentic Workflow For Managing Mandatory Market And Vendor Change - Latest Version Of AiMi’s Platform Provides An End-To-End Intelligent Workflow To Streamline Trading And Data Operations

These capabilities together form an intelligent orchestration layer, ensuring changes are not just processed but prioritised, contextualised, and delivered with precision.



AiMi’s agents act as a series of digital assistants to accelerate the existing manual processes, turning notices into actions within minutes whilst ensuring complete traceability and ‘human-in-the-loop’ checkpoints. The agents leverage AiMi’s Service Catalogue of exchanges and vendors, combined with embedded subject-matter expertise, to correctly categorise each notice whilst using context on a firm’s specific trading and data footprint to create structured, relevant changes that are updated according to potential impact.



Ollie Cadman, AiMi’s CEO, explained: “Firms can now orchestrate mandatory market change with unprecedented efficiency and precision. Our agents combine dynamic decision-making with each client’s business context to enable faster, more accurate triage of change, complete auditability, and the ability to focus scarce expertise where it matters most – demonstrating how agentic AI, when combined with the right tools, expertise, and context can be deployed in production to deliver material efficiency and capacity gains.”



With AiMi’s latest release firms can transfer their manual processes and business logic into a customisable agentic workflow that reduces weeks of manual review into minutes, delivering tangible actions. Clients can continue to track all changes through a single dashboard and seamlessly hand off actionable changes to their internal delivery teams through integrations with third-party platforms such as Jira.